Wreck in Summerdale leaves one critically injured

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Summerdale Police said a tractor trailer rig was northbound on 59 when something caused the driver to lose control and veer into the southbound lanes.

According to police, the 18-wheeler first struck a work truck and then collided with a car heading south. That car was forced off the road, injuring the driver.

Authorities said emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the car and police tell us they were conscious when flown to the hospital. The identity and condition of the driver are not known.

ALEA is investigating.

