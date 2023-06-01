YouTube says goodbye to Stories

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -YouTube is getting rid of its Stories feature.

Starting on June, 26, 2023 the option to create a new YouTube Story will no longer be available. Stories that are already live on that date will expire 7 days after they were originally shared.

The feature was first rolled out back in 2017. Creators on the platform could post content to their “Story,” which disappeared after a set amount of time. Since then it hasn’t gained much popularity.

In an announcement, Google says it wants content creators to post more on different parts of the platform, like the Community Post section.

“We’ve recently expanded access to Community posts to millions of creators and have brought some of the popular aspects of Stories into Community posts such as rich editing tools, and the ability for posts to expire after 24 hours. Creators can strengthen connections with their audiences through new engagement features including polls, quizzes, and filters and stickers.”

Users can find step-by-step instructions to create a Community post in the Help Center.

And including “Shorts,” which aren’t going anywhere, Google says users still have plenty of ways to share quick updates with their audiences.

“YouTube Shorts is the way to go if you want to create short video content or reach a new audience! Amongst creators who use both Shorts and Stories, Shorts on average drive many times more subscribers than Stories.”

