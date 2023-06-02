Azalea City Con coming to Mobile this summer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Azalea City Con, a popular culture convention, is an event for fans of comics, video and tabletop games, cosplayers, anime, and anyone who proudly wears the nerd label.

Founded by cosplay professionals Little Red Fox Cosplay and Blue Knight Cosplay, Azalea City Con seeks to be a new experience for Mobilians.

Azalea City Con will be held Saturday July 15 and Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Downtown, 301 Government Street.

There will be a cosplay contest, gaming tournaments, performances, panels, and lots of art and pop culture goodies for sale. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite cosplay costume if they’d like.

Vendors and Artists will have items for sale 10AM - 5PM on Saturday while panels, gaming, and programming will run until 2AM. All aspects of the event will run 10AM - 4PM on Sunday.

This is a family-friendly event. Minors ages 14 and under must be accompanied at all times by a parent or designated guardian who must be ticketed/registered with the convention. There will be some after hours adult-oriented programming and panels for which ID will be required.

Find us at www.azaleacitycon.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

