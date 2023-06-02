Advertise With Us
Center for Information Warfare Training commemorates 81st anniversary of Battle of Midway

Cox says the aviators were able to use their intel to surprise the Japanese and ultimately win the battle of midway which allowed the U.S. to move on to other battles like the invasion of Normandy.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s often called the turning point of World War II and one of the most significant victories in the history of the United States Navy. The Center for Information Warfare Training took some time to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Midway.

“It’s important for us to remember it because it was fought by Navy personnel who held the line during the darkest days of World War II,” said Retired Rear Admiral Samuel Cox.

Retired Rear Admiral Samuel Cox told the story of the battle which started about six months after the attack on pearl harbor. Cox says thanks to code breaking Japanese message traffic the navy was able to figure out what they were planning. Cox says this was crucial because at the time the United States wasn’t prepared for the war.

“The military was underfunded so we were actually behind the power curve before our entry into World War II,” said Cox.

“Some historians have made the case that the Battle of Midway affected the entire post war environment that we exist in and live with today,” added Cox.

Not only is this ceremony a chance to look back one of the biggest accomplishments by the Navy. Cox says it’s also a time to inspire the next generation of Navy aviators.

“To understand that they are part of something greater than themselves that they are part of a legacy of courage and valor. And it’s up to them to live up to that,” said Cox.

