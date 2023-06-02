Changes coming to Just 4 Developmental Lab, Pathway 6-8

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some big changes are coming to the Just 4 Developmental Lab and Pathway 6-8.

The Just 4 Developmental Lab is being moved to the former Brazier Center which is next to Chastang-Fourier School.

There are several reasons, officials with the Mobile County Public School System said. One is the building needed major renovations and had to close early this year because of sewage issues.

Also, enrollment dropped from 300 to 120 as more pre-kindergarten programs expanded to other schools and many parents chose to have their children attend the pre-K class closest to them, according to MCPSS. With a lower enrollment, the Just 4 classes did not need such a big space, according to officials.

Moving to another building also paved the way for the expansion at Leflore High School, officials said.

Because of Just 4 moving into the former Brazier Center, Pathway 6–8 School will have to move and will be relocating to the old Kate Shepherd building behind Callahan school. It is unclear if that will be a temporary or permanent move or permanent.

The changes do not affect Pathway Elementary.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.