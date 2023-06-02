Dauphin Island beachgoers hitting the water as hurricane season begins

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Red flags were flying high at the beaches Thursday as the official start of hurricane season begins.

Rip current risks were also at a high.

But Dauphin Island beachgoers made the most of the waves.

A good handful of surfers were out on the water. They say these are the best conditions.

However, they also said that the current was strong and if you don’t know what you’re doing you shouldn’t be in the water.

Single red flags were flying warning of the strong surf conditions.

Brian Moorehead who traveled from Mississippi says if you don’t know what you’re doing heed the warnings.

“There’s definitely a current out there. If you don’t know what you’re doing you don’t need to be out there,” Moorehead said. “For swimmers and all that definitely take caution.”

He’s not the only one who fought the strong current.

Will Carol came from Mobile and said he was fighting the waves as well.

“The rip current is pretty strong today as soon as I got out like as I got over there and I just got swept out there for ten seconds. It was amazing,” Carol said.

Kicking off the hurricane season with a tropical system already in the gulf, Carol is one of the few taking advantage of the big waves.

“Hurricane season best surfing conditions all year. I mean you could say it’s dangerous but like over there you see the waves breaking right now,” Carol said. “But look over there 6-7 footers right now it’s just if you’re surfing it’s great.”

A reminder that single red flags mean a high hazard and rough conditions.

Double red flags indicates the water is closed to the public.

