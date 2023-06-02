Advertise With Us
Dinosaur Adventure returns to Mobile

By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dinosaur Adventure will transform The Grounds into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. For one weekend only, guests will have the rare opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

Learn more at https://www.dinosauradventure.com

While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features our newest baby dinosaurs which guests can interact with!

Children’s Activities: As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of dino-mite activities. Experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bounce around in prehistoric themed obstacle courses, ride your favorite dinosaurs, and more! PLUS, the whole family will enjoy our live entertainment with velociraptors!

This event runs June 3-4. Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. To guarantee admission, purchase your tickets online in advance. Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities. *Excludes face painting and mining area* Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

Tickets: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/mobile/

The Grounds - Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds, 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608

Schedule:

June 3, 2023 | 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

June 4, 2023 | 9:00 am – 7:00 pm

