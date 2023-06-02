Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida Senators and Congressmen react to debt ceiling crisis bill

Senate vote on debt ceiling bill
Senate vote on debt ceiling bill(Northern News Now)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a late night at the Capitol the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 made it through the Senate.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to our local congressmen and senators in regard to the bill to see how they voted.

Congressman Matt Gaetz voted no for the bill and sent us the following statement:

“After Wednesday night, there are only four Republicans in the D.C. Swamp who have never voted to raise the Debt Limit for this Woke and Weaponized Government. I’m proud to be among them. Because NOT ONLY does this awful Biden-McCarthy Deal gaslight years of more reckless, inflation-inducing spending. NOT ONLY does it lock in the terrible policies of our Addled President rather than reversing them. But, friend, think about this – if our path of unsustainable spending and debt continues, then EVERY AMERICAN will be feeling the impact once the U.S. dollar loses its position as the global reserve currency and CHINA is the one calling the shots! Apparently, losing America’s position as the greatest country in the world is worth more accessible programs for the homeless according to many in the Swamp.”

However, Congressman Neal Dunn did vote yes and took to Twitter to share his feelings about the bill.

“I made a commitment to my district in November that I would help get our economy back on track. The best way to do that is to prevent a debt by default by supporting the Fiscal Responsibility Act,” Rep. Neal Dunn tweeted.

Heading over to the Senate, both Florida Senators voted no to the bill.

Senator Rick Scott sent NewsChannel 7 the following statement:

“I voted no today because this legislation will only bury us deeper in debt and does nothing to stop the rampant inflation Biden and the Democrats have caused with their addiction to reckless government spending. There will never come a day when the permanent political class in either party in Washington will stand up in favor of curtailing runaway spending and debt. The politicians in Washington will never accept that they are wrong, so we have to force change. I have spent every day of my time in the Senate fighting to pass commonsense reforms that shake some sanity into this place and today made it even clearer that our work must continue. We won’t compromise on debt. We won’t say ok to ‘good enough.’ I am committed to stopping this madness and will keep working with my conservative colleagues in the Senate and House to actually get something done for the American people. We need to pass No Budget, No Pay to make sure Congress doesn’t get paid unless a real budget is passed. We need to end reckless spending and we won’t stop focusing on making sure Congress actually starts passing budgets.”

NewsChannel 7 did not hear back from Senator Rubio.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
Man killed when train collides with car on tracks at Forest Hill Drive
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

Alabama 2023 Summer Learning Challenge underway
Alabama 2023 Summer Learning Challenge underway
Accused of raping, kidnapping woman
Mobile County man charged with rape, kidnapping after woman claims he wouldn’t let her leave Perdido Key condo
Train hits car in Brewton Alabama
Scary video: Train collides with car in Brewton, 2 airlifted to hospital
Three teens arrested after police say juvenile pointed gun at MPD officer
Three teens arrested after police say juvenile pointed gun at MPD officer
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Never leave balance in cash payment apps