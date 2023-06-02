The Gentlemen’s Corner in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Looking for something special for the man in your life on Father’s Day? How about getting them an experience at The Gentlemen’s Corner?

Here’s a glimpse of what they’re about from their website:

Welcome to The Gentlemen’s Corner Nail and Spa Salon, Mobile’s only premier salon for men that offers a full range of nail grooming services in a relaxing, masculine atmosphere.

The Gentlemen’s Corner believes just because you’re a Gentleman, doesn’t mean you can’t have well-manicured nails. Our professional manicure and pedicure services include thorough cuticle treatments, expert nail shaping, and a soothing hand or foot massage to complete your session. While enjoying our outstanding professional services, each Gentlemen will also be able to enjoy relaxing time in our media lounge, which offers comfortable seating, flat-screen TVs, a pool table, and craft cocktails.

It is our mission to deliver a unique experience for men by means of high-quality services in an unparalleled atmosphere. If you are personally looking for a new place to experience your own custom grooming experience or a place to treat your special man to one of our extraordinary services, then The Gentlemen’s Corner is the place for you.

Studio10′s Joe Emer stopped by to preview the new spot and got his first manicure! Click on the link to see.

To learn more and book your appointment visit:

https://www.gentlemenscornerss.com/

