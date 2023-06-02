Man accused of assaulting, robbing father

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 38-year-old Mobile man for allegedly assaulting his own father.

Robert Dickson faces robbery and domestic violence harassment charges.

Robert Dickson (Mobile County Metro Jail)

According to the Mobile Police Department, the incident happened Thursday morning in the 100 block of South Monterey Street in the Hannon Park area of midtown. Police said Dickson attacked his father and demanded money from him.

Dickson was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail and has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.