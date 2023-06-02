Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man accused of assaulting, robbing father

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 38-year-old Mobile man for allegedly assaulting his own father.

Robert Dickson faces robbery and domestic violence harassment charges.

Robert Dickson
Robert Dickson(Mobile County Metro Jail)

According to the Mobile Police Department, the incident happened Thursday morning in the 100 block of South Monterey Street in the Hannon Park area of midtown. Police said Dickson attacked his father and demanded money from him.

Dickson was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail and has since been released.

