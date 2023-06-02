Advertise With Us
Man identified in fatal crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal crash on Wednesday evening.

According to investigators Michael Angelo Franjul, 22, of Panama City, was killed in the accident.

PCPD reports the crash happened on U.S. 231 and Bayou George Drive. Patrol officers said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection around 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

During their investigation, Traffic Homicide Investigators say they learned that a 2012 Nissan driven by Franjul had collided with a 2006 FedEx truck in the intersection.

Emergency personnel pronounced Franjul deceased at the scene.

PCPD said a passenger in the Nissan was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The driver of the FedEx truck was treated and released at a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

