Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mother of nightclub murder victim sues the city of Prichard, club owner

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The mother of a man shot and killed at a Prichard nightclub on Mother’s Day wants more people held accountable for her son’s death.

Mary Blevins filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owner of Lotus Gentlemen’s Club, the people who own the building and the city of Prichard. The suit claimed the defendants didn’t provide a safe environment.

Jacquell Graham was shot and killed there in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day.

“I don’t want any, I mean any other mother to feel the pain and heartbreak I feel from losing a son I love with al l my heart,” Blevins said through tears.

So far, Prichard Police have arrested Harold Lee Miller and charged him for the murder. He’s being held without bond. Two others police said were involved are still on the run.

During a Thursday news conference, Blevins alongside her attorney, filed a wrongful death lawsuit for her son’s death.

The suit claimed there was a history of violence at the nightclub. It included an Easter 2022 shootout in front of the business where two men shot and killed each other.

The suit even said Graham was shot at the club the week before he was killed there and it went on to say, the club, the owners of the building and the city of Prichard have done nothing to stop what the suit called known criminal activity.

“Yet despite the violence at Lotus Nightclub, the city stood idly by and chose not to use its legal power to shut down the club and prevent future crimes, injuries and deaths,” said Attorney Joseph Cannizo.

Cannizo said witnesses have told him that bouncers are taking bribes and letting people in the club.

Cannizo said, “We have reason to believe that bouncers were accepting bribes of drugs and money to allow customers in with firearms, which obviously creates a dangerous situation for everyone involved.”

The suit is asking the city to shut the club down and it also seeks monetary compensation.

Blevins said ultimately, she just wants justice.

“Jacquell did not deserve to die. What makes me so angry is that he still could have been prevented,” Blevins said.

The City of Prichard and the owner of the club did not return our request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

Dauphin Island beachgoers hitting the water as hurricane season begins
Dauphin Island beachgoers hitting the water as hurricane season begins
Mother of Lotus shooting victim suing club owners
Mother of Lotus shooting victim suing club owners
Local teen makes kidney transplant list
Local teen makes kidney transplant list
Devin Smith, 16, just found out he's on the kidney transplant.
Local teen makes kidney transplant list