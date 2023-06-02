Advertise With Us
MPD: 3 teens arrested on gun charges

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three 15-year-olds were taken to Strickland Youth Center Thursday night after police said they were seen carrying guns then led officers on a foot chase.

Officers were dispatched to Seabreeze and Cresthaven roads around 8 p.m. Thursday about juveniles carrying guns. The teens fled when officers approached, according to the Mobile Police Department. During the chase, one of teens pointed a gun at one of the officers, according to authorities.

Once the three teens were taken into custody, police seized two guns, both of which were reported stolen, police said.

