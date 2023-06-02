MPD: 3 teens arrested on gun charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three 15-year-olds were taken to Strickland Youth Center Thursday night after police said they were seen carrying guns then led officers on a foot chase.

Officers were dispatched to Seabreeze and Cresthaven roads around 8 p.m. Thursday about juveniles carrying guns. The teens fled when officers approached, according to the Mobile Police Department. During the chase, one of teens pointed a gun at one of the officers, according to authorities.

Once the three teens were taken into custody, police seized two guns, both of which were reported stolen, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.