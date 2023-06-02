NCMEC seeks public’s help finding missing Mobile girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old Mobile girl.

Jillian Quinn went missing from her home on Friday, May 26, 2023. According to authorities, she may be in the company of an adult male and may be in need of medical attention.

She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Jillian Quinn’s whereabouts is asked to come forward and contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

