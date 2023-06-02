Advertise With Us
People head to Dauphin Island as conditions improve on the beach

As conditions improve, plenty of people are enjoying the start of another weekend
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - As conditions improve, plenty of people are enjoying the start of another weekend on the beach.

And even if the waters are still a little choppy, people are finding safe ways to take advantage of the conditions.

“I love Dauphin Island and we just decided we wanted to see how beautiful it was out today.  And the waves and for some beauty and excitement. So we decided to come out and enjoy it,” Caroline Hunt said.

“Yeah, we’ve never been down here. Our friend came down yesterday and said we needed to come to this part of the beach,” Barb Kamer said.

It’s important that all year round but especially during storm season, you pay attention to the flags here.

Single red flags mean a high hazard and rough conditions. Double red flags mean the water is closed to the public.

Still, there are other ways to enjoy the beach day.

“We tell our kids when it’s like this, they can only go knee deep. And there’s plenty of fun in the water when it’s like that. But it’s just not worth getting out there and getting into trouble,” Kamer said.

And you can keep up with conditions and the flags on social media. So, you can make that decision before you go.

