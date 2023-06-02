Advertise With Us
7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut

A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday, June 2.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Seven people were hospitalized following a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus, according to hospital officials.

Three of them were said to be in critical condition. Others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street, which is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital.

The building that collapsed was under construction.

Mayor Justin Elicker earlier said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

