Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV

Police in Florida said they're looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside. (HOLLY HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT, VOLUSIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – Police in Florida said they’re looking for a suspect who stole an SUV with a sleeping toddler inside.

Surveillance video from Thursday shows the suspect dropping the 2-year-old child off on the side of the road in an alleyway a short time later.

The vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Holly Hill, just north of Daytona Beach.

According to police, the child’s mother said she pulled into the driveway of a relative’s house and ran inside to grab something.

While she was inside, the suspect walked across the street, got into the SUV – a red Volkswagen Tiguan with a Florida license plate – and drove off with the child in the back seat.

Police said a good Samaritan found the child and called 911.

The toddler was not harmed and was reunited with his parents a short time later.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a “young male between the ages of 15 to 20 years old.”

