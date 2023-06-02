Advertise With Us
Scary video: Train collides with car in Brewton, 2 airlifted to hospital

Train hits car in Brewton Alabama. Video by: Zaviar Likely
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were injured today when a freight train collided with a vehicle on the tracks at U.S. 31 in Brewton, according to the Brewton Fire Department.

The department’s Branden Barlow told FOX10 News the collision happened about 9:45 a.m. He said two injured people were pulled from the vehicle and airlifted to a local hospital.

They were one adult and one minor, and they are both listed in stable condition, Barlow said.

Brewton police are investigating the accident.

Dramatic witness video shows the vehicle being pushed by a locomotive some distance along the track before the train could come to a stop.

