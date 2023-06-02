Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Southern Miss baseball player becomes first consecutive first-team All-American in program history

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss’ star pitcher continues to build his legacy as a Golden Eagles legend following an outstanding 2023 season thus far on the mound.

2022 Ferris Trophy winner and 2023 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Tanner Hall has been named a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday, making him the first-ever Southern Miss baseball player to earn first-team honors in consecutive seasons in program history.

Hall has posted a 12-3 record with a 2.23 ERA in 15 starts this season. This year, the Southern Miss ace has thrown 97 innings and fanned 109 batters, while holding opponents he’s faced to a .194 batting average.

The Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Championship Most Outstanding Player was the only starter in the conference to win nine of his 10 starts in league play.

Hall will start on the mound for Southern Miss on Friday as the Golden Eagles take on Samford University in the Auburn Regional at 1 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace