Traffic flowing again after major crash shuts down I-10 eastbound Bayway

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Traffic is beginning to move again after a major crash shut down the Interstate 10 eastbound Bayway Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved. A medical helicopter was on scene earlier.

FOX10 News is working to get more information about this crash and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

