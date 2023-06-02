Tropical depression in the Gulf but moving south

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a quiet morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m. There will be much more sunshine in the sky today compared to yesterday and that will make things much warmer for us. Highs yesterday only reached the mid 80s, but today we’ll climb to the low 90s so make sure you stay hydrated and be careful in the heat.

If we see any showers today it’ll be pop up showers in the afternoon but there won’t be too many today or this weekend. Rain coverage will be at 20% or less so hopefully your area got a decent shower yesterday. Highs will remain in the low 90s through next week with morning temps in the 68-71 degree range each day.

Tropical Depression TWO is in the Gulf and moving south. It’ll die off this weekend and shouldn’t become “Arlene.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.