Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Tropical Storm Arlene first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center Tropical Depression #2 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene.

Things are calm and quiet starting off this morning. Mostly sunny skies will continue into the rest of today, with daytime highs maxing out in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s. Rain chances have crept back in with your summertime pattern, with an isolated chance (10%) for this afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Arlene is located to the south of us. This system will continue to drift south and is expected to dissipate tomorrow. Our impacts are moderate rip current risks. We will see improvements tomorrow, when rip current risks drop to low on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight, we will stay very mild and mostly clear with overnight lows dipping down into the upper-60s and the lower-70s.

Looking ahead, we will stay unsettled in the 10-20% range into the weekend, and into next week. Temperatures will warm up to the lower-to-mid 90s into the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
Man killed when train collides with car on tracks at Forest Hill Drive
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

Tropical Storm Arlene first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season
Tropical Storm Arlene first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season
Mostly sunny skies will continue into the rest of today
Mostly sunny skies will continue into the rest of today
Morning Weather Update for Friday June 2, 2023
Tropical depression in the Gulf but moving south
Morning Weather Update for Friday June 2, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday June 2, 2023