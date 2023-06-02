Tropical Storm Arlene first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center Tropical Depression #2 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene.

Things are calm and quiet starting off this morning. Mostly sunny skies will continue into the rest of today, with daytime highs maxing out in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s. Rain chances have crept back in with your summertime pattern, with an isolated chance (10%) for this afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Arlene is located to the south of us. This system will continue to drift south and is expected to dissipate tomorrow. Our impacts are moderate rip current risks. We will see improvements tomorrow, when rip current risks drop to low on Saturday and Sunday.

Overnight, we will stay very mild and mostly clear with overnight lows dipping down into the upper-60s and the lower-70s.

Looking ahead, we will stay unsettled in the 10-20% range into the weekend, and into next week. Temperatures will warm up to the lower-to-mid 90s into the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.