T.S. Arlene heads south

(WALA) - We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Arlene. This minimal tropical storm is in the central Gulf. It should weaken and track toward Cuba over the weekend.

The rip current risk will be low by Saturday and Sunday at our beaches.

Temperatures stay reasonable overnight, with dry conditions on your Friday evening. Lows along Interstate 10 should be in the upper 60s. Temperatures trend a little hotter into the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the low 90s.

A few isolated showers may pop up Saturday afternoon.

