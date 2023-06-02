Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

The Yellowhammer Cookie is now Alabama’s official state cookie

Governor Kay Ivey signed HB421 designating the State of Alabama official cookie June 2, 2023 in...
Governor Kay Ivey signed HB421 designating the State of Alabama official cookie June 2, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. Montgomery student Mary Claire Cook submitted the recipe for the cookie. (Governor’s Office /Hal Yeager) (Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey made it official today, the Yellowhammer Cookie is now Alabama’s official state cookie.

Earlier this month, the bill to create a state cookie passed in the House and Senate after a 4th grader at Trinity Presbyterian School came up with the winning recipe.

Yellowhammer cookie recipe
Yellowhammer cookie recipe(WSFA 12 News)

On Friday, a Montgomery 4th grader and recipe creator Mary Claire Cook brought a batch of the cookies to Governor Ivey in her office. As the governor reviewed the legislation, she taste-tested the cookie for herself, gave it the stamp of approval, and put her signature on the bill to officially name the Yellowhammer Cookie the official state cookie.

“Sweet Home Alabama just got a little sweeter!,” said Gov. Ivey.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
Man killed when train collides with car on tracks at Forest Hill Drive
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Never leave balance in cash payment apps
Teen crime starting to rise
Teen crime starting to rise
Father, daughter recovering after car-train collision in Brewton
Father, daughter recovering after car-train collision in Brewton
Changes coming to Just 4 Developmental Lab, Pathway 6-8
Changes coming to Just 4 Developmental Lab, Pathway 6-8
Wear Orange campaign to end gun violence
Mobile NAACP hosts press conference for National Gun Violence Awareness Day