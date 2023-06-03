2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol arrested two women suspected of cocaine trafficking.

Melissa Dufour of Florida and Racquelle Anteola of California were arrested Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

MCSO told FOX10 News that the two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert.

Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered several hidden traps in the floorboard and side walls that contained over 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.

Dufour and Anteola were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with trafficking cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is about $2.1 million, authorities said.

