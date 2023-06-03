Correcting faulty crime data wasn’t just about city pride for Mobile officials

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After weeks of pushing, city officials finally have persuaded the FBI to adjust its crime statistics for 2021 and got an updated ranking on a website that had listed the Port City among the nation’s most dangerous.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Friday celebrated the change, which he said was about more than civic pride. Having Mobile pop up on lists of the most dangerous cities has real-world consequences for economic development and tourism, he said.

“It has an impact, and that’s something that people grasp,” he said.

MoneyGeek now has an update on its story form January that originally ranked Mobile No 2 on a list of cities where crime has taken the biggest financial toll.

“The FBI crime data has been restated for the city of Mobile, Alabama,” the notice reads. “MoneyGeek updated our analysis on May 25, 2023, to reflect changes in the data.”

MoneyGeek made its list from the number of crimes in each category tracked in the annual FBI report. The stie then multiplied those numbers by the average cost of each offense, as calculated in an academic study. Mobile’s “cost of crime” figure was $8,014 per person, second only to St. Louis and worse that notorious crime hotspots like Baltimore and Detroit.

“It was like somebody hit you in the face,” Stimpson said. “I mean, you just – I couldn’t believe it. I knew it wasn’t true.”

FOX10 News at the time uncovered the reason for the disconnect. The 2021 crime figures listed in the FBI report were off – way off. For instance, the FBI showed 111 homicides in Mobile and its police jurisdiction. The Mobile Police Department’s annual report for that year showed only 51.

The FBI’s numbers were as much as three times higher for rape and robbery, as well as aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

And it was not just MoneyGeek. Stimpson noted that Forbes produced a similar list based on the same faulty data.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine attributed the erroneous data to a computer glitch that occurred when the city’s automated system transmitted its data to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which collects crime data throughout the state and passes it on to the FBI. Prne said the city is switching systems.

“We have worked tirelessly the last two or three months. … We’ve corrected that,” he said. “That was an automation issue between our records management system and the state’s.”

Stimpson said make the revision was not fast or easy.

“It took us a long time to get the FBI to correct it because we had to go back through every single statistic, make sure that they were comfortable and that we were comfortable in giving them the right information,” he said.

With the change, Alabama drops from second in the MoneyGeek rankings to 39th. But the crime rate for 2021 remains worse than 224 other cities. That’s a sobering fact for Nija Hill, who lost her son to a fatal shooting in that year.

“I think that we still have a lot of work to do,” she said at a “Wear Orange” event to stand up to gun violence. “I think that gun violence is an issue. It’s an issue that has to be addressed right now. … It says by the report that we’re not that number, but I’m just looking at what’s going on around us.”

