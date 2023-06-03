Fishing tournament held in Theodore to benefit Mobile mom with brain cancer

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A fishing tournament to help a woman in Mobile diagnosed with brain cancer was held Saturday afternoon.

About a month ago, Justin Fadalla lost a friend. Michael Smith, a well known fishing tournament host in the community, died last month from brain cancer.

“I met Michael at a King Mackerel tournament that I was hosting. Right then, we hit it off. We actually became partners in the Saltwater Finaddicts group that I had started,” said Fadalla.

Weeks after his death, Fadalla decided to host a fishing tournament in Theodore Saturday afternoon in Smith’s honor.

“The idea was to host a tournament that we could donate all of the funds back to a family or a research center that deals with brain cancer,” said Fadalla.

Ninety anglers participated in the tournament in Theodore. Cash prizes were given for the biggest redfish, three biggest open-mouth speckled trout, biggest red snapper and more.

Cash prizes ranged in value from $150 for first place to $75 for 3rd place. There was also a lunker jackpot that had reached nearly $700 before weigh in started at noon. Food and shirts were also sold.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to 70-year-old Shirley Gardner, who lives in Mobile. She was diagnosed with the same form of brain cancer that Smith had. Her family said doctors found several tumors in her head.

“Ever since then, (she) made a couple of trips to Texas – to MD Anderson. She had surgery,” said her grandson, Trey.

Outside of traveling once a month to Texas, her grandson says she visits doctors in Mobile for chemotherapy.

“I think she’s on her fourth round with chemo these days, and every day she’s getting a little bit better,” Gardner adds.

A fishing family themselves, Shirley’s family is thankful for all donations. They plan to use them for travel expenses to and from Texas and to build wheelchair ramps inside her home.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help Shirley and her family.

