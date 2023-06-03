Advertise With Us
Mobile County man charged with rape, kidnapping after woman claims he wouldn’t let her leave Perdido Key condo

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An Eight Mile man is facing some pretty horrible charges out of Florida.

Herman Moore is accused of raping and assaulting a woman for two days in Perdido Key in April.

Moore was arrested in Mobile nearly six weeks later and sent to the Escambia County, Florida jail..

According to the police report obtained by FOX10 News from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the woman told deputies, Moore repeatedly hit her in the face and raped her multiple times in their condo.

It says he strangled her, stomped on her chest and even grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to kill both of them.

She told deputies he even took away her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

Finally, once Moore had fallen asleep, the report said the alleged victim escaped and started knocking on doors at the condo to get help and then ran into the road to flag down a car passing by, but nobody stopped. The report said Moore forced her back into the room.

The two ended up coming up with a story that she had been hit in the face by a baseball. Once the two returned to Mobile, the report said the woman was finally able to notify law enforcement of what happened.

