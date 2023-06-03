Mobile NAACP hosts press conference for National Gun Violence Awareness Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Throughout the weekend, thousands across the country will participate in “Project Orange.” The initiative brings the community together in solidarity of gun violence victims and survivors.

June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. For the entire weekend, people will wear orange in honor of gun violence victims and their families.

The Wear Orange Campaign was started 10 years ago after 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton who was shot and killed in Chicago. Her death happened a week after she marched in President Obama’s second inaugural parade.

“Her favorite color was orange and orange also symbolizes protection and awareness as well,” said Mobile NAACP President Robert Clopton.

Mobile NAACP held a NEWS conference at Government Plaza Friday morning

Various speakers included Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile’s Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones.

Their message – gun violence is a crisis in our community and everyone needs to work together to stop it.

Among those in the crowd was Nija Hill, who’s 16-year-old son, Chavan Scruggs was shot and killed in Mobile in 2021.

“We have to end this. We have to find a way to stand together and we’re gonna keep going and we’re gonna keep fighting until things change and things change in numbers,” said Hill.

Felecia Dorsey was also there. Her son, CJ Carlos Peebles was shot and killed in 2017. But his death is not her only reason for showing up.

“I’m blessed to be here. I am a survivor. I was shot in 2008 once in my eye and then in my hand and I’m certainly glad to be here because I could have been dead and gone,” said Dorsey.

Both women and Robert Clopton, President of Mobile NAACP, hope that the community continues coming together to stop the violence.

“I mean, we are losing our children. It’s not the normal to bury your child. The normal is for our children to live a successful, meaningful life,” said Hill.

Mobile NAACP will also host a march and rally in Medal of Honor Park Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.