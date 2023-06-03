Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mother, daughter accused of assaulting mother’s boyfriend

MPD says victim was shot at, cut with knife
Lauren Sullivan
Lauren Sullivan(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman and her 13-year-old daughter face charges following a domestic altercation Friday night in which a man was shot at and cut, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to domestic altercation involving an assault in the 5000 block of Ruger Court in Theodore around 8:22 p.m. Friday. The victim’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Lauren Sullivan, had reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the victim, but missed him, police said. Sullivan’s daughter then allegedly cut the victim with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threating injury, according to authorities.

Police said the teen with be charged with assault and taken to Strickland Youth Center once released from the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the altercation.

Sullivan was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight Saturday morning on charges of third-degree domestic violence menacing and third-degree domestic violence reckless endangerment. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
Man killed when train collides with car on tracks at Forest Hill Drive
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued beach water contact advisories...
Water contact advisories in place for parts of Gulfport, Biloxi beaches
WLBT General Photo
Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport
Mobile County man charged with rape, kidnapping
Mobile County man charged with rape, kidnapping
Alabama 2023 Summer Learning Challenge underway
Alabama 2023 Summer Learning Challenge underway