Mother, daughter accused of assaulting mother’s boyfriend

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore woman and her 13-year-old daughter face charges following a domestic altercation Friday night in which a man was shot at and cut, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to domestic altercation involving an assault in the 5000 block of Ruger Court in Theodore around 8:22 p.m. Friday. The victim’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Lauren Sullivan, had reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the victim, but missed him, police said. Sullivan’s daughter then allegedly cut the victim with a knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threating injury, according to authorities.

Police said the teen with be charged with assault and taken to Strickland Youth Center once released from the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the altercation.

Sullivan was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight Saturday morning on charges of third-degree domestic violence menacing and third-degree domestic violence reckless endangerment. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Monday, according to jail records.

