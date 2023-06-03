Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Two dead after plane crashes near Tupelo airport

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people are dead after a plane crashed near the Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the deaths with WTVA, the news station reports.

The identities of the occupants are unknown at this time.

It is also unknown what caused the plane to crash.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
Man killed when train collides with car on tracks at Forest Hill Drive
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued beach water contact advisories...
Water contact advisories in place for parts of Gulfport, Biloxi beaches
Mobile County man charged with rape, kidnapping
Mobile County man charged with rape, kidnapping
Alabama 2023 Summer Learning Challenge underway
Alabama 2023 Summer Learning Challenge underway
Accused of raping, kidnapping woman
Mobile County man charged with rape, kidnapping after woman claims he wouldn’t let her leave Perdido Key condo