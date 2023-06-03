Warm on the first Saturday of June

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Welcome to the weekend! It’s the first weekend in June and it’s feeling a bit like summer with warm temperatures and the chance of some afternoon thunderstorms. The forecast for today calls for a high around 91 degrees, but the humidity is not very high, so thankfully it will not feel much hotter than it actually is. There is a low chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms today. Looking ahead, the pattern of warm weather and afternoon storms continues.

ARLENE FADING:

The first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season, Arlene, is fading fast. It is moving south in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and will not have major impacts on any part of the Gulf Coast. The system is heavily sheared and has been dominated by dry air.

As for the implications on the rest of the season, having a named storm early in the season does not indicate how the season will go. Right now, the seasonal forecast still calls for a near-average number of storms this hurricane season, which is around 14 named storms. However, the seasonal forecast also has no way of telling you where the storms will go. As always, just have a plan ready and in place this hurricane season if a storm happens to come our way.

NEXT WEEK:

The week ahead features the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day. Temperatures this upcoming week will hover around 90 degrees in the afternoon hours.

BEACHES:

Beach weather looks fantastic despite the afternoon storm chance. The rip current risk is low. As always, remember to take a look at the local beach flags and stay safe in the water. The UV index will be very high, so remember to wear sunscreen!

