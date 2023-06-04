Advertise With Us
ECSO charge 16-year-old with felony murder

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have charged a 16-year-old with felony murder in connection to another 16-year-olds death.

ECSO said on May 26 they responded to Murphy Lane in reference to a shots fired call and discovered a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to officials.

Deputies said they discovered the deceased 16-year-old and another 16-year-old had attempted to buy methamphetamine at a homeless camp before being told nobody at the camp had any.

The two teenagers then pointed guns at two victims and threatened to steal their belongings, according to authorities.

Officials said another male was called to assist the two victims and the 16-year-olds pointed their guns at that individual which resulted in an exchange of gunfire and one of the 16-year-olds getting shot.

Deputies determined the third male acted in self-defense resulting in part of the investigation being ruled as stand your ground, according to authorities.

ECSO said because the deceased 16-year-old and his accomplice, James Calvin Spurlock Jr., committed aggravated assault with a firearm which led to a death, Spurlock has been charged with third degree felony murder.

Spurlock is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of deadly missiles and carrying a firearm, according to deputies.

