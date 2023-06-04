Advertise With Us
Fairhope VFD open house offers fun, information

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department hosted the community Saturday during its open house at Fire Station Two on Thompson Hall Road.

The event let the community have some hands-on fun with the equipment. Firefighters were also able to demonstrate the jaws of life for them.

The event seemed to be especially fun for the kids.

“They’re spraying water. They’re getting their faces painted. There’s a bounce house for them -- good informational time, good safety day,” said Chief Chris Ellis. “It’s something we haven’t done in a long time and we’re glad to be doing it and we are going to try and make it an annual event.”

In addition to food and drinks, the department also had potentially life-saving information on preparing for hurricane season.

