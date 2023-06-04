Family, friends memorialize train crash victim with balloon release

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday was solemn day for the loved ones of a man who died in a train collision last weekend.

Family and friends gathered Saturday to release balloons in 29-year-old James Lett’s memory.

Lett lost his life May 27 after a train collided with his vehicle on Forest Hill Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday’s balloon release took place near the tracks where Lett passed away.

Family and friends were decked out in purple and yellow because they say Lett was a true Louisiana State University fan. They reminisced over his life.

Katrina Frazier, Lett’s godmother, said he left a lasting legacy, and she will miss his smile and constant positivity most.

“James Lett was a huge force in life. He touched so many individuals’ lives. He did not meet a stranger. And from the outpouring of the love that you see here, it clearly shows how much the community loves him and his family,” Frazier said. “James will forever be in our hearts. He created music that was one-of-a-kind and he’s leaving so much on the table for generations to come.

“He doesn’t meet strangers and everything that he’s done, I’m proud of him. We will miss him. This one stings a lot. This stings a lot because he’s such a great person,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.