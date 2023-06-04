Locals express varying opinions on Fairhope pride weekend

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A pride event on the Eastern Shore has some folks praising the events, while others are raising concerns.

‘Color Fairhope with Pride’ kicked off Saturday with a festival at South Beach Park.

Hundreds of folks gathered for the 3rd annual pride rally held near the Fairhope pier. However, this year, a local group assembled nearby to express their concerns.

“It is our second year having a full-scale festival,” said Sarah Fischer with Prism United Fairhope, the event’s organizer. “This is just a celebration of the love and joy and community for the LGBTQ community here on the Eastern Shore.”

Fischer says she wants the festival to be an inviting space.

“There are teenagers out there who are from wonderful, loving families that are going to be so supportive, but right now they don’t know whether it is safe for them to be an LGBTQ person on the Eastern Shore. The more we make sure we increase the visibility of the support that’s already here, the more we make this a safe world for those people,” said Fischer.

Several organizations and vendors were set up throughout the park for guests to stop by with live music, swag, food and more.

“I hope that people would consider that with the festival going on there’s a lot more people they can turn to that are probably similar with the same things,” said Melody Farmer.

“I attended the first gay march on Washington, D.C., I reckon forty years ago. And we had no idea then that we would ever get this far,” said another.

‘It’s wonderful because these are our people,” said Renee Adcock. “These are the people-the inclusive people.”

Up the hill on the bluff, another group congregated with different signs reading ‘Protect Child Innocence’ and ‘Let Kids be Kids’.

Fairhope’s Pride weekend is a point of contention for some folks in the community. Recently, some locals addressed the Fairhope City Council about their concerns.

Brian Dasinger, founder of Keep Fairhope Family-Friendly, says he’s worried events like these will lead the city down the wrong path.

“We felt like there needed to be a Christian response and a family-oriented response to the Pride festival that’s going on down there,” said Dasinger. “We feel like the majority of people in Fairhope are family-oriented and want to keep family-oriented values. I myself have 6 children I am raising in this city and I don’t want to see it overrun by this ideology that is in town this weekend.”

Ricardo Johnson says there was dialogue between both groups while the festival was going on.

“I was having a great conversation with the youth. We were laughing and stuff,” said Johnson. “We’re not confrontational, we’re not trying to be mean to them. We are just trying to tell them the truth. We love people and we’re just trying to tell them the truth of what we see out of the Word of God.”

“We believe that having these children come to this event is not helping them. It’s actually confusing them,” added Johnson.

Both organizations say they’re open to respectful conversations over the weekend.

“We are very aware of some of the comments that have been going on and the gathering up the hill. I can’t be angry at them. I can’t send them any sort of hatred. I just wish that there was a way to have an open conversation,” stated Fischer.

“We plan on doing this as Christ would want us to do it, in a non-confrontational way,” said Dasinger.

A private drag show will wrap up Fairhope’s Pride weekend on Sunday evening, and the Keep Fairhope Family-Friendly group will also be present outside the show.

