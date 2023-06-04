Man shot and killed on Airport Blvd. early Sunday morning, Mobile police are investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officials have released a statement regarding the shooting death of a man at the intersection of Airport Blvd. and Hillcrest Rd. early Sunday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Sunday, June 4, 2023, at approximately 1:38 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot at the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Hillcrest Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 31-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim will be released upon notification of the next of kin.

This is an active homicide investigation; therefore, no further details will be released to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting //mobilepd.org/crimetip. "

