MCSO arrests juvenile suspect in Mt. Vernon shooting death

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of a juvenile suspect in a shooting death that happened Saturday night in Mt. Vernon.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Saturday, 6/3/23 at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Mount Vernon Police Dept (MPD) was dispatched to 3750 W Coy Smith Hwy reference to one shot.  MPD contacted The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation. Upon arrival the victim, identified as 40 year old Joseph Frazier, was found down on the ground outside lying on his back with several shots from a 22 caliber.

The shooter, his 15 year son, was detained on scene. The son cooperated with MCSO stating the shooting stemmed from an argument.  The 15 year old was taken to Strickland Youth Center and charged with Murder.”

