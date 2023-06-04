Advertise With Us
Police investigating shooting at Sideways Bar & Grill

(WPTA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting at Sideways Bar & Grill from early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:47 a.m., officers working an extra job reported shots fired at the bar located at 3211 Springhill Avenue, according to police.

Officers said they then responded to University Hospital in reference to a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound arriving by personal vehicle and discovered he had been shot in the parking lot of Sideways by an unknown suspect in an unidentified vehicle.

Another vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

