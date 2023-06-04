Advertise With Us
Prichard police make an arrest in an early Sunday morning shooting

Prichard Police Department
Prichard Police Department
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police have released a statement regarding an arrest made in an early Sunday morning shooting.

The statement reads as follows:

“On the morning of June 4, 2023, Prichard Police received a report of a shooting on Myers Rd in Eight Mile. Upon arrival, authorities found two victims: Jacquel Bridges, who was transported to USA hospital with life-threatening injuries, and William Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Shanika Thomas, was arrested on-site, has been charged with Murder, and Attempted Murder.

She is currently in custody at Mobile Metro Jail.”

