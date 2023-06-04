Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Some pop up storms Sunday afternoon

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We will have lots of sun through the morning and temperatures will warm quickly. We will hit the low 90s this afternoon. We’ll also see a sea breeze pick up in the afternoon and that will create some pop-up thunderstorms. These won’t be widespread, but you could run into one. If you hear thunder, go inside, and wait it out.

The beach and boating conditions look good, we just have to watch out for the occasional thunderstorm. Rip current risk is low today and seas are only 1-2 feet. Winds are out of the NE in the morning and swinging around to the SE in the afternoon.

It will be a summer-like week ahead with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s most days along with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

Arlene is gone and the tropics have gone quiet. We don’t expect any development over the next several days.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.
Thrice-convicted Semmes man charged with masterminding elaborate fraud from prison

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Saturday evening, June 3, 2023, from FOX10 News
Arlene dissipates; warm on the first Saturday of June
Today's Outlook for Saturday evening, June 3, 2023, from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Saturday evening, June 3, 2023, from FOX10 News
Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday June 3, 2023
Next Weather for Friday, June 2, 2023 from FOX10 News
T.S. Arlene heads south