Some pop up storms Sunday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We will have lots of sun through the morning and temperatures will warm quickly. We will hit the low 90s this afternoon. We’ll also see a sea breeze pick up in the afternoon and that will create some pop-up thunderstorms. These won’t be widespread, but you could run into one. If you hear thunder, go inside, and wait it out.

The beach and boating conditions look good, we just have to watch out for the occasional thunderstorm. Rip current risk is low today and seas are only 1-2 feet. Winds are out of the NE in the morning and swinging around to the SE in the afternoon.

It will be a summer-like week ahead with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s most days along with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons.

Arlene is gone and the tropics have gone quiet. We don’t expect any development over the next several days.

Have a great Sunday!

