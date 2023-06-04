Advertise With Us
Summer Library Celebration kicks off

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With school out, the Ben May Branch of the Mobile Public Library still wants children to continue reading during their summer vacation.

On Saturday, the library hosted a kickoff party for the Summer Library Celebration. The program will be going on throughout the summer until July 31 and will feature special performers, arts and crafts, games, STEM and book clubs for the kids.

There will be something going on at every Mobile library branch.

Visit mobilepubliclibrary.org for more information.

