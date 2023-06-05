1 killed in Sunday morning shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating a shooting from Sunday, June 4 that killed a 31-year-old man.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Hillcrest Road around 1:30 a.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene and his name is not being released at tis time, according to MPD.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Mobile Police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.