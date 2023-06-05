Advertise With Us
1 killed in Sunday morning shooting

(WCAX)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they are investigating a shooting from Sunday, June 4 that killed a 31-year-old man.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Hillcrest Road around 1:30 a.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene and his name is not being released at tis time, according to MPD.

Authorities are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Mobile Police.

