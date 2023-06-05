Advertise With Us
Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosting Classical Concert Series

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Based in Fairhope, Alabama along the beautiful eastern shore of the Mobile Bay, the Eastern Shore Chamber Music Festival is a two-week-long classical concert series providing intimate and accessible concerts in a relaxed, inviting environment. Accessibility is one of ESCMF’s core values; with all of the 2023 festival concerts being free of charge to audiences.

We were joined on Studio10 by Sahada Buckley, violinist, and Trace Johnson, cellist, the co-artistic directors of the ESCMF.

Festival concert schedule:

June 9, Friday 7:30 PM

June 10, Saturday 7:30 PM

June 11, Sunday 2:30 PM

All concerts will take place at the Fairhope Unitarian Fellowship at 1150 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, Alabama. Every ESCMF program features underrepresented female and BIPOC composers.

More information can be found at https://escmf.org/.

