ECSO: One person dead, four others injured after target attack at a house party

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -Investigators say a Saturday night party on Crescent Drive got out of hand leading to a homicide investigation. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says several shots were fired around 9:30. Devaughn Marvray was at his house about a block away when it happened.

“I heard gun shots, and I was like what’s going on.” Said Marvray. “I went outside later because I didn’t know what was going on and I saw red lights flashing.”

Sheriff Chip Simmons says the party was open invitation and had gone well up until that point when the shooter walked in looking for someone.

“What is being described as a black male shows up and said where’s he at, where’s he at. Specifically looking for one individual,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons. “Unfortunately, he found that individual, fired several times.”

Sheriff Simmons says that person died. Four others were also hit by the gunfire but have since been treated and released from the hospital.

“It’s very concerning. You don’t know who else is going to get shot,” said Marvray. “That could be me, my mother, my grandmother or my little sister.”

Sheriff Simmons says they do have some leads but are still trying to figure out who the suspect is and why this happened. He says while some have come forward with information it’s the ones who haven’t that are slowing things down.

“Look you have over 100 people and you have one person coming in actively searching, and you’re telling me no one know who this is,” added Simmons. “No one got a good look at him, no one pulled out a phone and took a picture of him, no one did any of that stuff. I think that’s hard to believe and I don’t believe it.”

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re urged to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible at 850-436-9630.

