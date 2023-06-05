Advertise With Us
Man arrested for allegedly threatening Senator Tuberville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MERRIMACK COUNTY, N.H. (WBRC) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly threatening Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville.

The FBI is charging 66-year-old Brian Landry from New Hampshire with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder member of congress.

The charges stem from a message left on the senator’s office voicemail.

While the court documents don’t name Senator Tuberville directly, they do go into detail of the threats, connected to the senate’s approval of military promotions.

Senator Tuberville has been criticized for holding up more than 150 high ranking promotions to protest the military’s abortion policy.

If convicted, Landry faces up to 10 years in prison, supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

