Man charged with breaking into Spanish Ft. school has no memory of being there

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A Spanish Fort man is under arrest after Police said he broke into a school, damaging property and injuring himself. Surveillance video from inside Rockwell Elementary left police no doubt who they were looking for.

Spanish Fort Police arrested 33-year-old, Zachary Moore Childs of Spanish Fort Monday morning, June 5, 2023 on a felony burglary charge after they said he broke into the school Friday night. As he was led from the police station into a waiting patrol car, Childs denied knowing why or when he was there.

Police say video shows Zachary Childs inside school with bleeding hand
Police say video shows Zachary Childs inside school with bleeding hand(Baldwin County Board of Education)

“Considering I have no memory, no idea,” Childs said.

Childs claims to not remember being at the school, but investigators said surveillance video shows Childs inside Rockwell Elementary the previous Friday night. Investigators said he broke out windows at three different spots and managed to get inside, cutting his hand and leg.

“He did injure himself. That’s also how we were able to confirm that it was him,” said Sgt. Steven Mooney with Spanish Ft. Police. “He just claims he doesn’t remember anything. The video, it does show what appears to be that he is highly inebriated.”

In the video, the suspect is wearing rented bowing shoes from a nearby bowling alley where police said Childs had been with friends. At some point, police said Childs walked to get cigarettes and ended up at the school. Police don’t believe anything was taken.

The school is part of the Police Department’s Fortify the Fort partnership. This allowed immediate access to the school’s surveillance camera recordings which led to the case being quicky solved.

“We were able to gain access to the video itself and were able to get a little bit more detail here than we were able to get on scene, so it was a really great tool in solving this case,” Mooney explained. “Here, Monday morning, we just made an arrest on it.”

Spanish Fort Police said they’ve arrested Zach Childs before. He was charged with DUI after they said he drove his car into the Edward Jones Investments office on Highway 31 last year. He remains in the Baldwin County Jail tonight on a burglary third charge and a $50,000 bond.

