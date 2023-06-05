Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘Most damaging spy’ in FBI history dies in prison

Robert Hanssen Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were...
Robert Hanssen Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were able to secure original Russian documentation of an American spy.(FBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A convicted spy charged with committing espionage on behalf of Russia and the former Soviet Union died in a Colorado prison this week.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice issued Monday, Robert Hanssen was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary Florence ADMAX this week.

Hanssen was 79 at the time of his death. He had been at the Florence facility since July 17, 2002.

According to the FBI, Hanssen became the “most damaging spy” in Bureau history.

“Hanssen’s espionage activities began in 1985,” the history of Hanssen’s case from the FBI reads. “Since he held key counterintelligence positions, he had authorized access to classified information. He used encrypted communications, ‘dead drops,’ and other clandestine methods to provide information to the KGB and its successor agency, the SVR. The information he delivered compromised numerous human sources, counterintelligence techniques, investigations, dozens of classified U.S. government documents, and technical operations of extraordinary importance and value.”

The FBI adds that Hanssen had full access to the FBI’s Automated Case Support system and the State Department’s computer systems. Hanssen reportedly went undetected for years until 2000 when authorities were able to secure original Russian documentation of an American spy who appeared to be Hanssen.

The ensuing investigation confirmed this suspicion, according to the FBI.

The 2007 movie “Breach” was based on Hanssen’s story and the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.
Thrice-convicted Semmes man charged with masterminding elaborate fraud from prison

Latest News

FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US
Prichard Police Department
Prichard PD investigating homicide from the weekend
Sheriff Simmons says while some have come forward with information it’s the ones who haven’t...
ECSO: One person dead, four others injured after target attack at a house party
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say