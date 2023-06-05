MPD investigating robbery on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a robbery from Friday, June 2 at a Citgo gas station.

Authorities responded to the store located at 811 Dauphin Island Parkway after a report of a robbery, according to police.

Officials said they discovered an unknown male suspect approached the male victim and threw him to the ground before taking his wallet and fleeing on foot.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

