Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Opportunities Day School Tour Grand Finale to showcase talented youth in Mobile

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts is hosting a fun event in June!

The organization is inviting the community to its ‘Opportunities Day School Tour Grand Finale.’

The free event will feature some of the most talented youth in the Mobile area and will also include a mental health fair, a live mental health discussion panel, and food trucks. Throughout the school year the organization held various talent shows and now it’s time for all the winners to hit center stage for one final competition.

The talent showcase will be held Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Ladd Pebbles Sports & Entertainment Complex, located at 1621 Virginia Street, Mobile.

For more information on Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts and the event, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pound of suspected cocaine
2 charged with drug trafficking after MCSO deputies find 217 pounds of suspected cocaine
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey .... indicted on federal fraud charges.
Thrice-convicted Semmes man charged with masterminding elaborate fraud from prison

Latest News

Workout with Celebrity Trainer Joey Thurman
Workout with Celebrity Trainer Joey Thurman
Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosting Classical Concert Series
Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce hosting Classical Concert Series
United Way 2-1-1 and 2022 Campaign Year End
United Way 2-1-1
Bishop State 5k Fun Run
Bishop State 5k Fun Run
Bishop State 5k Fun Run
Bishop State 5k Fun Run