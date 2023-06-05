Opportunities Day School Tour Grand Finale to showcase talented youth in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts is hosting a fun event in June!

The organization is inviting the community to its ‘Opportunities Day School Tour Grand Finale.’

The free event will feature some of the most talented youth in the Mobile area and will also include a mental health fair, a live mental health discussion panel, and food trucks. Throughout the school year the organization held various talent shows and now it’s time for all the winners to hit center stage for one final competition.

The talent showcase will be held Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Ladd Pebbles Sports & Entertainment Complex, located at 1621 Virginia Street, Mobile.

For more information on Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts and the event, click HERE.

